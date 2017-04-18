Morial Convention Center GM Bob Johnson retires in September

Bob Johnson, president and general manager of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, will retire in September after a decade at the helm of the facility.
The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oGs0uD ) Johnson's career in venue management has spanned nearly five decades. Johnson helped open the Lakefront Arena. He was also served as the general manager of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for 10 years.
Recently, Johnson has overseen a nearly $84 million effort to transform Convention Center Boulevard into a more pedestrian-friendly design to connect the Warehouse District to the French Quarter.
The Convention Center is in the midst of a $1.5 billion project that will add a hotel, retail restaurants and entertainment venues along the riverfront development. Officials say in recent months negotiations with a team of developers have stalled.
