Business

April 18, 2017 5:39 AM

The Latest: French centrist promises to simplify labor law

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Latest on the upcoming French presidential election (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron says he will simplify the country's famously complex labor laws within weeks of taking office.

In comments at the Rungis wholesale market outside Paris, Macron says that it's not a question of taking rights away from workers, but of lowering the 10-percent unemployment rate that has plagued France for years.

Macron, who has never held elected office, is running without the backing of an established party and claims to be neither of the right nor the left.

The pre-dawn market is a regular campaign stop for French politicians looking to show solidarity with workers, who rise before the sun to feed the Paris region.

___

10:55 a.m.

French far right candidate Marine Le Pen is promising a freeze on long-term visas as soon as she takes office, followed by a tax on any company that hires foreign workers.

Ahead of Sunday's first-round election, Le Pen told RTL radio on Tuesday she would issue an order to immediately stop issuing long-term visas for two weeks so the government can verify that they are not taking jobs away from French citizens.

Le Pen, who has campaigned against immigration and Europe's open borders, also wants to impose a 10 percent tax on labor contracts that go to foreigners and seize back control of French borders.

Polls show Le Pen is among four leading French candidates, with no clear front-runner. The top two candidates advance to a May 7 runoff.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos