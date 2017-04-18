Business

April 18, 2017 8:49 AM

Vermont Governor to assess progress

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's first-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott is going to address his administration's progress.

Scott's tenure has been marked by initial conflict with a Democrat-controlled Legislature over the state's nearly $6 billion budget, but House lawmakers now say they have created a budget that upholds Scott's promise to not raise taxes or fees.

Scott recently praised the House's work on the state budget, which is now in the hands of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Two Scott-proposed plans to consolidate state agencies have been shot down by lawmakers. A third proposal, which brings the state's information technology operations under a newly-created Agency of Digital Services, was recently approved by a House committee.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first
It's 1:31

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos