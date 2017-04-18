More Videos

2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

2:36 A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:28 Job Spotlight: Toshiro Lyn

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:06 What's the outlook for Georgia's economy in 2017?