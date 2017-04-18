Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters, located at 1442 Belfast Avenue in Columbus, will be officially unveiled Wednesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration. The Ledger-Enquirer was invited to tour the facility Monday morning.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
