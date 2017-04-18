Grand slam: Black softball tourney this week to have major impact

This will be a million-dollar week for Columbus in terms of economic impact from people visiting the city, with the menu including military reunions, retreats, meetings and sports competitions.
But none of the events this week will be anywhere near as big as the BSC Southeastern Shootout Super N.I.T. taking place Saturday and Sunday at the South Commons softball complex off Victory Drive, along with additional fields being used for games at Benning Park and at fields in Phenix City. The longest day will be 8 a.m. until nearly midnight Saturday at South Commons.
“It’s going to be about $817,000 in economic impact,” David Boyd, event manager with the Columbus Sports Council, said Tuesday. “We’re looking at about 1,600-plus participants. You’re looking at over 3,000 people being here,” including families and friends.
The same black softball tournament organizer also will be bringing players back to Columbus for three days, Sept. 1-3, on Labor Day weekend. That one should be even bigger, Boyd said, with it being the 10th anniversary event for the group here and playing out over three days.
“The Labor Day thing is going to be big, and usually that one has a little more impact with it because it starts up Friday night,” he said of the group that plays those two softball events here each year, but has plenty of others scheduled all year long across the U.S. “They’ll have home run derbies and all of that kind of stuff going on.”
While the softball tournament is the proverbial big kahuna for the city, the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau calendar shows a variety of other smaller events chipping in for the combined $1 million payoff in economic impact. That includes nights spent in hotels, food served in restaurants and money spent at stores and gas stations. The total number of visitors expected in the city will approach 4,000.
Here are the meetings and events being tracked this week by the CVB:
Fort Benning BENS Trip
▪ Attendance — 20
▪ Room nights — 40
▪ Economic impact — $10,4345
Hart-Warden Wedding
▪ Attendance — 250
▪ Room nights — 170
▪ Economic impact — $50,576
Randall-Paulson Architects Spring Retreat
▪ Attendance — 35
▪ Room nights — 40
▪ Economic impact — $10,414
3rd Battalion, 35th Armor Reunion
▪ Attendance — 30
▪ Room nights — 60
▪ Economic impact — $16,608
8605th AAU Reunion
▪ Attendance — 40
▪ Room nights — 60
▪ Economic impact — $20,665
Big Bad Bravo Reunion
▪ Attendance — 110
▪ Room nights — 150
▪ Economic impact — $5,661
Celebrity Classic Tennis Tournament
▪ Attendance — 15
▪ Room nights — 45
▪ Economic impact — $16,383
Fort Benning G3 Hiram High School ROTC
▪ Attendance — 50
▪ Room nights — 0
▪ Economic impact — $0
Georgia Trail Summit
▪ Attendance — 200
▪ Room nights — 125
▪ Economic impact — $67,217
Hughston Sports Medicine Society
▪ Attendance — 120
▪ Room nights — 202
▪ Economic impact — $37,087
BSC Southeastern Shootout Super N.I.T.
▪ Attendance — 2500
▪ Room nights — 1,517
▪ Economic impact — $861,559
2017 Haskin Four Ball
Attendance — 100
Room nights — 70
Economic impact — $17,378
▪ Georgia High School Association Three Position Air Rifle Championship
Attendance — 125
Room nights — 34
Economic impact — $14,148
▪ Georgia State Bowling Association Pepsi Kids Bowling Tournament
Attendance — 250
Room nights — 125
Economic impact — $24,523
Poplar Place April Dressage Show
Attendance — 100
Room nights — 100
Economic impact — $24,523
