Business

April 19, 2017 1:15 AM

GM announces China version of hybrid Volt

The Associated Press
SHANGHAI

General Motors Co. has announced plans to manufacture and sell a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt in China.

The announcement at the Shanghai auto show comes as Beijing pushes global automakers to promote alternatives to gasoline.

GM said its Velite 5 hybrid will be sold not as a Chevrolet but by its Buick unit, which has modest sales elsewhere but is GM's main brand in China.

The vehicle will be made by GM's joint venture with a state-owned automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp. Prices will start at 265,800 yuan ($38,600).

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos