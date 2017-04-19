Six-time Grammy nominee B.o.B. coming to the Sound Factory

Six-time Grammy Award nominee and popular hip hop artist B.o.B. is coming to the Sound Factory in Columbus early next month.
Disc jockey Roongsak Griffeth, whose stage name is DJ Roonie G, opened the Sound Factory and The Tavern Grill & Bar at Main Street Village on the city’s north side in late 2016.
(Roonie G spins his way from DJ performer to Columbus businessman)
(DJ Roonie G to launch food, entertainment complex in north Columbus)
The entertainer and businessman said Wednesday that landing B.o.B. is a major deal for the nightclub, making it the biggest performer catch since the 6298 Veterans Parkway venue’s debut. The performer will be at the Sound Factory on May 3, in what is being called a “4LIT De Mayo Party.” The doors open at 9 p.m., although ticket prices have yet to be set.
B.o.B., 28, whose given name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., is from Decatur, Ga. He first came to prominence on the Mars’ song, “Beautiful Girls,” and on the song, “Airplanes,” with Hayley Williams of Paramour.
His 2011 hit, “Nothin’ on You,” featuring Bruno Mars, earned him three Grammy nominations, including one for Record of the Year. He was nominated that same year for a collaboration on “Airplanes Part II,” featuring Williams and Eminem, and for Best Rap Album for “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray.”
The performer has been nominated for several BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards (winning one in 2010). He has won a Soul Train Music Award and a Teen Choice Award, with several nominations in those shows, as well as in the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and People’s Choice Awards.
In 2016, B.o.B. released the song, 4 LIT,” featuring recording artists T.I. and Ty Dolla $.
Griffeth noted that the appearance of B.o.B. on May 3 (a Wednesday) will be followed by a big Cinco De Mayo party at the Sound Factory that Friday, with DJ Roonie G himself spinning the music to the dance beat.
Comments