Business

April 20, 2017 4:30 AM

Saudi oil minister says production cuts may need to continue

By FAY ABUELGASIM Associated Press
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's oil minister is suggesting that production cuts agreed to by OPEC and non-OPEC members may need to continue.

Khalid al-Falih's comments on Thursday carry significant weight as Saudi Arabia remains a powerhouse among oil producers.

OPEC agreed in late November to cut its production by 1.2 million barrels a day for six months, the first reduction agreed to by the cartel since 2008. Nearly a dozen other countries pledged in December to cut an additional 558,000 barrels a day.

Crude oil sold for over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014, before bottoming out below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Crude now trades over $50 a barrel.

Al-Falih made the remarks at an oil conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

