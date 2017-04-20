Gas storage field leak capped in rural southwestern Indiana

Officials say a natural gas leak from an underground storage field in rural southwestern Indiana has been capped.
Citizens Energy Group says a well drawing gas from the storage area near the Greene County town of Worthington failed during maintenance work Tuesday evening. High-pressure gas was escaping Wednesday and the leak was reported capped later in the day.
No fire or injuries occurred.
The Indianapolis-based utility said escaping gas had prompted the evacuation of seven nearby homes and the closure of a state highway. It said the loss of gas won't impact service to customers.
Comments