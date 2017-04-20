Philip Morris misses 1Q profit forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of $1.59 billion.
The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 98 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.
The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $16.56 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.06 billion.
Philip Morris expects full-year earnings to be $4.84 to $4.99 per share.
Philip Morris shares have risen 25 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has risen 15 percent in the last 12 months.
