Business

April 20, 2017 12:02 PM

Jury resumes deliberations in Bundy ranch standoff trial

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A federal jury is back at work in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.

A court official says jurors began deliberations at 8 a.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

The jury deliberated about three hours last week, and spent full days together Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trial took two months, and each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

No shots were fired in the standoff near Bunkerville before the roundup was abandoned.

The outcome was seen as a victory by states' rights advocates who oppose federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos