Business

April 20, 2017 9:00 PM

Southern California's Whittier College to close law school

The Associated Press
COSTA MESA, Calif.

Whittier College in Southern California is shutting down its law school.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2pIHBd0) reports Thursday that the move has angered the school's 400 students and 49 faculty members, some of whom made legal moves against it.

The Costa Mesa-based law school was for decades a profitable arm of the Whittier-based college, but has fallen on hard times in both finances and student success.

The trustees announced the closure Wednesday.

A day earlier, a judge rejected a request by a half-dozen faculty members to delay the public disclosure of the shutdown.

The Costa Mesa campus was sold for $35 million in January, and the school is now leasing the land.

Faculty members say they were assured that money would go back into sustaining the law school. But a college spokeswoman says the sale had no connection to the school's fate.

