Soil contamination may delay plans for Pullman monument site

A cleanup of contaminants left at the Pullman National Monument site on Chicago's South Side from decades of rail car production may delay plans for the former factory grounds.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2pIVZEZ ) the National Park Service approved a design concept last month. It calls for the restoration of the site to the days of its founding in 1880 as a model factory town for workers of the Pullman Palace Car Co.
But before that can happen, decades worth of hazardous materials must be removed. Soil and groundwater testing done between 2013 and 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency indicated the presence of lead, mercury, chromium and arsenic.
The Park Service design concept calls for capping much of the polluted soil with pavement.
