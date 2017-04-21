Community college to provide extra student loan counseling

Guilford Technical Community College will take part in a federal pilot program to help college students manage their student loans.
The News & Record reports (http://bit.ly/2oQtowk) that college officials announced Thursday that the school is the only North Carolina college picked to participate in the U.S. Department of Education effort, which starts this fall.
GTCC Vice President for Student Support Services Quentin Johnson says the initiative will provide students with extra loan counseling and provide students with more information before they borrow.
Nearly 40 percent of GTCC students took out federal loans in 2015. The college recently finished its participation in a four-year federal program limiting the amount first-year students could borrow, which reduced the graduate loan default rate by around 5 percent.
