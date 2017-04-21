Salisbury University gets $5.5M gift for entrepreneur center

A Maryland businessman has donated $5.5 million to Salisbury University, a gift that will help fund the school's new Center for Entrepreneurship.
The Daily Record and the Daily Times report the donation announced Thursday is the third largest in university history. It comes from Salisbury native Dave Rommel, who owns a construction group and operates Harley-Davidson dealerships and Ace hardware stores.
The university says the money will primarily support the university's Center for Entrepreneurship, which is expected to open in 2019 in downtown Salisbury.
Rommel said he and his wife hope the center can help spur economic development in the region.
Comments