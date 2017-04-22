Business

April 22, 2017 8:45 AM

NY attorney general fines car dealers over safety disclosure

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says an investigation by his office found hundreds of vehicles had been sold to consumers without disclosing serious safety issues.

Schneiderman says he has reached settlements with 104 car dealerships around the state that sold vehicles without telling customers about recalls for defects such as unintended acceleration and steering or brake loss.

Under the settlements, dealers are required to follow a set of guidelines to alert consumers that their vehicles may have unrepaired recalls. Each dealer will also pay a $1,000 fine to the state.

The attorney general's office says consumers can check the recall status of any vehicle by entering its Vehicle Identification Number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (https://www.nhtsa.gov ).

