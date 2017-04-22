Motorists still seeing higher gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists continue to see higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.44. That's up 3 cents from last week.
Motorists were paying $1.98 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
This marks the fourth straight week that gas prices have risen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.42, up a penny from last week. That's much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.11.
AAA says the higher pump prices are mainly due to the ongoing switchover to summer-blend gasoline.
Comments