Business

April 22, 2017 10:29 AM

Hobbled sewage plant on track to resume normal operations

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

King County officials say the state's largest sewage treatment plant is on track to resume normal operations by the end of this month.

The county-run facility has been running at limited capacity since a Feb. 9 electrical failure resulted in catastrophic flooding that damaged a network of pumps, motors, electric panels and other gear.

The county said Friday that crews continue to be on schedule for restoring full capacity at the West Point Treatment Plant located near Seattle's Discovery Park.

The plant is now fully treating up to 70 million gallons of the sewage and runoff each day.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage and untreated runoff have poured into Puget Sound, but no raw sewage has flowed from the plant since Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation is looking into what went wrong.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos