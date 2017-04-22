$25 million solar project now producing electricity

A $25 million solar project in Fort Rucker is now producing electricity.
The 115,000 solar panel installed in the post absorbed the sunlight and converted it to electricity, the Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2pWjmYm) reported. The panels can convert the sunlight into 10 megawatts of electricity to help boost enough power into about 1,000 homes.
Fort Rucker, Alabama Power and the Army's Office of Energy Initiative officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility.
"This is a first step toward energy resiliency," said Col. Shannon Miller, Fort Rucker Garrison Commander. "This exemplifies environmental stewardship in our community."
The Anniston Army Depot's goal is to derive 25 percent of the power at its installations from alternative energy sources by 2025.
The Fort Rucker array, installed and operated by Alabama Power, is one of two major military solar projects in Alabama.
The array sits on 80 acres of undeveloped land behind Lyster Army Health Clinic. The energy created by the array will flow back into the grid for Fort Rucker and Alabama Power customers near the post.
