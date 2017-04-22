Kodak plans $15 million expansion of Oklahoma facility

A western Oklahoma manufacturing facility has announced plans to expand.
Gov. Mary Fallin joined officials of Kodak Friday in announcing a $15 million expansion of the imaging company's manufacturing facility in Weatherford.
The investment represents one of the company's largest capital investments since 2000. Kodak officials say the Weatherford plant was chosen because of its strong technical capabilities and existing skilled, tenured workforce.
The expansion will accommodate a new flexo plate line aimed at helping printers achieve print production efficiencies and quality. Kodak says sales of its Flexcel NX plates grew 16 percent in 2016.
The new flexo plate line is expected to be in full production by early 2019 and will initially focus on supplying Flexcel NX plates to customers in the United States, Canada and Latin America.
