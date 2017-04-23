Global finance leaders dodge conflict with Trump White House

Global finance leaders have sought to avoid conflict with the Trump administration over trade and environmental policy and welcome signs the world economy is pulling out of the doldrums.
The International Monetary Fund dropped a sharp condemnation of trade protectionism and references to climate change from a statement at the close of its spring meetings with the World Bank. Gone was a call for nations to "resist all forms of protectionism" that had been in an October communique.
During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on China and Mexico and called global warming a hoax. Since taking office, Trump has slashed environmental regulations, and his administration has planned big cutbacks at the Environmental Protection Agency.
