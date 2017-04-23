Business

April 23, 2017 7:03 AM

Protest camp areas to be monitored for invasive pests

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is encouraging people to be aware of the threat of invasive plant pests and diseases, especially after the months of protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says donated firewood from around the country to protest camps in North Dakota could have been a pathway for unwanted insects and diseases to enter the state.

Goehring says that when the camps were closed and cleaned up in February, crews hauled firewood to a landfill to eliminate the risk of any pests spreading.

State and federal officials will be monitoring and surveying the camp areas and disposal sites this summer for pests such as emerald ash borer, gypsy moths and bark beetles.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos