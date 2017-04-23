Business

April 23, 2017 11:53 AM

Providence-Newport ferry will have longer season, more trips

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A popular seasonal ferry service between Providence and Newport will run for six weeks longer this year.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the ferry season will kick off June 16 and run through Oct. 1.

The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay launched last summer. Its popularity led state officials to increase the number of trips and lengthen the season. Last year, morning and early afternoon departures from Providence were frequently sold out.

This year, there will be four trips a day from Sunday through Thursday and five trips on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

Also new this year is a joint-ticketing agreement with Amtrak allowing passengers to buy train and ferry tickets at the same time.

