Halliburton reports 1Q loss

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported a loss of $32 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 4 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.
The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
Halliburton shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 5 percent. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.
