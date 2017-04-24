Trump calls US astronaut who broke record for time in space

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters Pause 2:36 A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 3:23 Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling talks with the Ledger-Enquirer following the annual shareholders meeting 2:03 Job spotlight with a bike mechanic 1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 4:55 Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae 1:26 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, is NASA’s oldest female astronaut. Thursday, NASA she set a record during her third tour of duty on the International Space Station — taking the most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Here, you can see her working on the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3. NASA TV