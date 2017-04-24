Dollar General building new store near Peachtree Mall

With its store count in the Columbus-Phenix City market now approaching two dozen, Dollar General is preparing to build yet another outlet at the corner of Gentian Boulevard and Reese Road.
A Columbus building permit shows a 7,775-square-foot Dollar General going up at 3747 Gentian Blvd., with construction costing $901,278. Listed as the contractor is Teramore Development LLC.
The new store is half a mile from Peachtree Mall, with Dollar General already operating another store less than a mile from the mall in the other direction on Manchester Expressway. An entity called Spring Hill Land Trust recently rezoned the property from neighborhood commercial to general commercial. The new store will be next to Gentian Square Apartments.
There are now 20 Dollar General stores in Columbus, Phenix City and the Smiths Station area. If you look a little farther north into Harris County and south of Columbus, the total tops 30 locations.
It was last August that Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General announced its 13,000th store opening in Birmingham, Ala. It has been growing rapidly, with the company last October saying it was hiring an additional 10,000 workers to support its expansion. In early March, the low-price chain reported that it had 13,429 stores in 44 states.
Its competitors include Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, with it also reportedly taking slices of market share from mega-retailer Walmart through its model of locating low-price outlets throughout markets, making them more convenient for some shoppers.
Comments