Log truck blows tire, hits guardrail, crashes into a ditch

A Maine log truck has blown a tire, smashed into a guardrail and crashed into a ditch.
State police say it happened Monday on U.S. Highway 2 in New Limerick.
Police say Thomas Feezell was operating a 2006 Western Star tractor-trailer. They say the truck's front right tire blew out, causing him to lose control.
The truck went into a guardrail and then into a ditch on the side of the highway. It came to rest in some trees.
The driver suffered minor injuries. The truck had significant damage and had to be towed away.
The state Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene. They say the guardrail was damaged and the truck was leaking oil into the ditch.
The truck was unloaded at the time of the crash.
