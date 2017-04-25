NYC firefighter's widow gets help to pay off mortgage

The family of a New York City firefighter killed in an apartment building fire last week has the support of the city and a charity in helping to pay the family's debts.
The Stephen Siller Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Monday that they intend to pay off the mortgage of the late William Tolley's family home on Long Island.
Speaking publicly for the first time, Marie Tolley, of Bethpage, says that she is grateful for the foundation's support and for the support of the New York City fire department, adding that her husband would be proud as well.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Tolley to fall to his death. Tolley fell five stories during a fire in Queens last Thursday.
Comments