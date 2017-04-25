Business

April 25, 2017 7:22 AM

Indiana court rules wounded officer can't sue gun seller

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a wounded police officer can't sue a sporting goods store that sold a handgun later used to wound him.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2qa3LV5 ) the court on Monday dismissed Indianapolis Officer Dwayne Runnels' lawsuit claiming damages against Indianapolis-based sporting goods store KS&E Sports and the store's owner. Indiana law gives gun sellers significant immunity.

The lawsuit was filed after Runnels was wounded in a 2011 shootout during which Demetrious Martin was killed. The lawsuit argues KS&E Sports improperly sold the gun to a man who then illegally sold it to Martin, who as a convicted felon couldn't legally possess firearms.

The state appeals court had sided last year with Runnels' argument that the store didn't exercise reasonable care in selling the gun.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos