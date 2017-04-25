Business

April 25, 2017 8:49 AM

Former AG Sally Yates to testify May 8 in Russia probe

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is scheduled to appear at a congressional hearing next month on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Yates is to appear May 8 along with James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence.

The hearing before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee was announced Tuesday morning.

It will mark her first appearance on Capitol Hill since she was fired in late January after refusing to defend President Donald Trump's travel ban.

