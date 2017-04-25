Honolulu City Council to vote on $2 million housing project

Honolulu City Council members hold in their hands the fate of a $2 million housing project on the island's north shore.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2pvBhZC ) Monday that Scott Wallace, a movie theater chain owner in Hawaii, wants to redraw land-use boundaries in Haleiwa so he can develop up to 35 house lots.
The Honolulu Planning commission recently opposed Wallace's plan and it will soon be up to the City Council to decide.
Wallace is interested in seven acres of agricultural land. He claims the patch isn't viable farmland and is suitable for urban development.
The project was met with approval and opposition at the commission's latest meeting.
The opposition worries Wallace's housing prices will not be reasonable.
