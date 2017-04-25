Business

April 25, 2017 12:02 PM

Markets Right Now: Solid earnings drive stocks higher

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street after Caterpillar, McDonald's and other big companies reported solid earnings.

Caterpillar jumped 6.9 percent in midday trading Tuesday, while McDonald's rose 5 percent.

Biotech drug maker Biogen leapt 4.3 percent after its own results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,388.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 242 points, or 1.2 percent, to 21,006. The Nasdaq composite climbed 40 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,024, its first move above 6,000 points.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.31 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Solid earnings reports and outlooks from several big companies sent U.S. stocks higher in morning trading.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 6.4 percent early Tuesday after reporting earnings that beat forecasts and raising its outlook for the year.

Biotech drug maker Biogen leapt 4.4 percent after its own results also came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,383.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 183 points, or 0.9 percent, to 20,946. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,006, its first move above 6,000 points.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.31 percent.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos