Sioux Falls building collapse leads to company fines

The construction company that was remodeling a historic downtown Sioux Falls building when it collapsed and killed a worker will be fined nearly $100,000 by the federal government for violations related to the site.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2pe1uc4 ) reports the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied the fines Monday against Hultgren Construction. The company was cited for more than two dozen violations, some related to the load-bearing wall thought to have caused the collapse of the former Copper Lounge building. The fines are among the largest ever levied in South Dakota by OSHA, according to the agency.
Command Center, a temporary labor agency that provided workers for the project, was also fined over $114,000 for more than a dozen citations.
OSHA says there is a separate ongoing investigation on 24-year-old Ethan McMahon's death resulting from the December collapse.
