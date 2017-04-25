Disabled train snarls commute for New Jersey, NY commuters

Transit officials say a disabled Amtrak train snarled the morning rush hour for commuters between New Jersey and New York's Penn Station.
The incident Tuesday caused 45 minute delays. Amtrak said its train stalled just before reaching the platform but later pulled in under its own power.
It was among a number of recent headaches at the station.
On March 24, an Amtrak train derailed and bumped a New Jersey transit train. On April 3, another Amtrak derailment led to massive delays for days for New Jersey Transit and Long Island Rail Road riders.
On April 14, a New Jersey train with 1,200 passengers got stuck in a tunnel for nearly three hours.
More delays occurred Friday due to an Amtrak switch problem near Newark, New Jersey.
