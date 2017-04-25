USAA installing three ATMs as it prepares to close financial center

For customers of USAA, Friday is the final day for the company’s financial center at 6501 Veteran Parkway in Columbus.
That doesn’t mean the estimated 60,000-plus area members in the Columbus area won’t have access to their money or other services. Aside from a network of third-party ATMs that it has agreements with for customers to use, the San Antonio-based company also is installing three USAA-branded automated teller machines in the market.
One is going up at 5450 Whittlesey Blvd, next to the America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses store in a small strip shopping center fronting the Walmart Supercenter and the Sam’s Club wholesale warehouse. A city building permit shows just under $80,000 being spent on it. Another ATM will be at 6361 Talokas Lane, which is in Billings Crossing, a small center adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter on Gateway Road.
“Both ATMs will allow for deposits and withdrawals,” Matt Harwig, USAA’s communications director, said Tuesday via email. “We are in the process of identifying a third location for another ATM.”
The 5,000-square-foot financial center at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Whittlesey Road near Columbus Park Crossing has been open since December 2013. Its closure is part of a major brick-and-mortar downsizing by USAA, which said such centers were not receiving enough traffic to keep them open, with customers using online and mobile apps to conduct much of their business.
