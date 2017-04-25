Business

April 25, 2017 10:22 PM

Hawaii's Island Air, South Korea's Jin Air form partnership

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii's Island Air says it's forming a partnership to allow customers of South Korea's Jin Air to book travel from Honolulu to neighboring Hawaiian islands.

The agreement will allow Jin Air customers traveling from Seoul to Honolulu to book continuing reservations to Maui, Kauai or Kailua-Kona on a single ticket.

Island Air is Hawaii's second largest airline after Hawaiian Airlines. Hawaiian controls more than 80 percent of the interisland market in Hawaii. But Island Air is adding a faster, larger plane to its fleet that will enable it to expand its share. The new plane is the Q400.

Island Air has similar agreements with other carriers, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

