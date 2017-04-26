Business

April 26, 2017 12:08 AM

Portland to Nova Scotia ferry to be extended 2 weeks

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Portland City Council plans to extend the season for the Portland-to-Nova Scotia ferry service by two weeks.

The City Council unanimously approved a contract to extend the season on Monday. The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2oHiUMu ) reports the agreement is expected to generate an additional $16,600 for the city.

Portland received $265,000 in rent, parking and fees from the ferry agreement last year.

The new agreement states that Bay Ferries will operate The Cat high-speed ferry service from May 31 to Oct. 15. The Cat carried more than 35,000 passengers last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos