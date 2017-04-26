Business

April 26, 2017 3:04 AM

Reports of dog attacks interrupt Connecticut mail service

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, Conn.

Some residents of a Connecticut neighborhood aren't receiving their mail at home anymore because a local dog is reportedly biting the mailmen.

A notice obtained by WVIT-TV (http://bit.ly/2pgpnBX ) from a local post office says that, due to repeated attacks on letter carriers by a local dog, the postal service will now only deliver mail in a Manchester neighborhood curbside or to the post office.

The letter explains that this is so mailmen won't have to get out of their vehicles and risk a possible dog attack.

Manchester resident Michael Varni says he'll have to go to the post office to get his mail until he installs a mailbox on the side of the road.

Police say they have no knowledge of any incidents involving dog attacks in the neighborhood.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos