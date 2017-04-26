Group chooses burial site for harbor project

Officials in Portland have selected a burial site for soil dredged from a harbor project.
The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2phqcsm) that a team of municipal officials, harbor authorities and grant-funded consultants have decided a water site in South Portland is the best location for Portland Harbor's removed soil.
Officials say the polluted sediment buildup being removed is hampering piers.
Portland Harbor's advisory group will use a confined aquatic disposal cell to contain the excavated soil. The CAD cell is a hole that's capped to prevent pollutants from leaking.
Both wharf owners and environmental groups have thrown their weight behind the proposed project.
The project could cost up to $14 million. Testing for the cell location is scheduled to start Wednesday.
Comments