Business

April 26, 2017 6:08 AM

Icahn's casino tax appeals could cost Atlantic City millions

The Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Atlantic City could be forced to again refund millions of dollars in property taxes to another casino owner.

The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2q40XMX ) investor Carl Icahn's companies have filed another round of tax appeals on the assessments of the former Trump Plaza and Trump Taj Mahal casinos for 2017. Icahn also has appealed the Tropicana Atlantic City's assessment.

The complaints don't outline how much Icahn is seeking from the city but past deals have been costly.

Icahn's companies paid Atlantic City more than $30 million in property taxes for the three properties. However, all three have seen their value drop by over $700 million since their 2014 assessments.

The Community Affairs Department, which is overseeing a state takeover of the city, says talks are ongoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos