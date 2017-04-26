Business

April 26, 2017 7:33 AM

Twitter reports 1Q loss

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter Inc. is reporting a loss of $61.6 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The short messaging service posted revenue of $548.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWTR

