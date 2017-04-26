Business

April 26, 2017 7:31 AM

Italy prepares bridge loan to keep Alitalia flying

The Associated Press
MILAN

Italy's economic development minister says that failing airline Alitalia will receive a government bridge loan to keep it operational while a new owner is sought.

Carlo Calenda told Radio 24 on Wednesday that a loan of 300 million to 400 million euros ($326 million-$435 million) would keep the airline flying for six months under receivership.

Asked if German airline Lufthansa was interested in buying the company, Calenda gave a quick "I hope," then added more cautiously, "It would be interesting to explore."

Italy's flagship airline is on the verge of bankruptcy after workers rejected a government-brokered deal that would have unlocked 2 billion euros in investments from its managing shareholder, Etihad, and a consortium of Italian businesses, led by Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo, that holds a 51-percent share.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters
A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus 2:36

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus
Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos