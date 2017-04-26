Mediacom launches ultra-fast ‘gigabit’ service from Columbus to Albany

With a ceremonial swipe of a small screen on Wednesday morning, Mediacom officially launched 1-gigabit broadband Internet residential service at its office on Macon Road in Columbus.
That gives 275,000 households in more than 50 communities in southwest Georgia access to the ultra-fast service that even Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital, doesn’t yet have, said Phil Skinner, Mediacom’s senior director of operations.
(Mediacom ‘flipping the switch’ on fast gigabit broadband service)
“Columbus is one of the larger cities in Mediacom’s world, similar to Des Moines, Iowa,” he said. “But most of the other communities that we provide service to have 5,000 or even fewer residents. It is certainly a more costly proposition to build out and maintain a state-of-the-art fiber-based communications network that reaches homes in areas that aren’t as dense as in larger cities. But that’s been our mission at Mediacom.”
The service won’t come cheap. It is regularly priced at $139.99 a month, said Phyllis Peters, the company’s communications director, although she noted that specials as low as $89.99 a month also are available to customers.
Making the ceremonial swipe with Skinner to launch the major improvement in an area stretching from Columbus to Albany, Ga., were Bill Murphy, executive vice president of economic economy development at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, and Georgia State Rep. Calvin Smyre of Columbus.
“Certainly our businesses have taken advantage of high-speed Internet for a number of years,” Murphy said. “But from an economic development standpoint, believe it or not, we’re seeing more and more people actually working out of their homes. So having this 1-gigabit Internet available to our homes is also an economic development effort. We appreciate the investment that Mediacom is making in our community.”
Smyre noted that Columbus is the home of major companies using technology to grow and prosper, including Aflac, Synovus and TSYS. He said the fact that residents now have high-speed service available to them is an exceptional thing.
“This will be a great opportunity for the citizens of this region,” he said. “Internet speed is crucial in the technology world that we live in, and I come today as a state official, Phil, to thank you and the Mediacom team for the $1 billion investment into this technology. Such a big transformation to a 1-gig platform is a major investment in innovation and it is the key to technology growth for jobs here in Columbus, Ga.”
Mediacom has been rolling out the 1-gigabit service in markets that it operates across the U.S. It does business in 22 states.
The communities now receiving the high-speed service in Georgia are in the counties of Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Grady, Harris, Irwin, Jefferson Davis, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Muscogee, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Sumter, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
Skinner noted that there are more Internet-connected devices in use today than there are human beings on the planet. That’s why Mediacom is striving to stay on top of technological advances such as 1-gigabit service, he said.
“We’ve continued to increase Internet speeds for the last 15 years, where we’ve added faster speed tiers 11 different times,” he said. “We do this by continually investing capital dollars back into our network. We’re continually adding more miles of fiber to our network and outfitting it with higher performance technology. Internet usage is just exploding and we see it every day. We felt like we just couldn’t wait.”
