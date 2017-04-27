Boston Scientific misses 1Q profit forecasts

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $290 million.
On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.22 billion.
Boston Scientific expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion.
Boston Scientific shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7 percent. The stock has risen 32 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX
