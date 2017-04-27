Under Armour reports 1Q loss

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.
Under Armour shares have declined 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 58 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA
