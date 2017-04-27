Business

April 27, 2017 8:33 AM

Union Pacific beats Street 1Q forecasts

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Union Pacific Corp. is reporting first-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska, company said it had profit of $1.32.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

Union Pacific shares have climbed slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year.

