Union Pacific beats Street 1Q forecasts

Union Pacific Corp. is reporting first-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska, company said it had profit of $1.32.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.
The railroad posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.
Union Pacific shares have climbed slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP
Comments