It’s Lego time: Bricks & Minifigs to have grand opening giveaways

He’s had a soft opening for a few days, but on Saturday morning Chris Patterson officially launches his Bricks & Minifigs store on the upper level of The Landings off Whitesville Road in Columbus.
“I was a big Lego fan as a child,” he said Wednesday at the 5592 Whitesville Road business that is now stocked with plastic Lego toy products to be purchased, sold and traded by customers.
“When we moved (from Scotland to the U.S.), everything got packed up in boxes and Legos was one of the things that didn’t really make it out of the boxes fully. So it just kind of got put by the wayside,” said Patterson, whose father moved here with his family in 1994 for a job with Kodak-Polychrome.
Now Patterson, who has two young girls ages 8 and 4, has found a new passion for the Lego construction toys that he grew up with. His 8-year-old in particular enjoys playing and building things with them, he said. The new store, adjacent to Petland, is a Lego playground of sorts, filled with Lego pieces and box sets of them.
“Lego is a revolving door of new product coming out. They do very well with keeping up with the market,” said the former Nestle district sales manager who also has worked for Coca-Cola and Home Depot.
Bricks & Minifigs’ grand opening begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the store giving away custom minifigs to the first 100 people through the doors. There’s a balloon drop at 2 p.m. in the party room with prizes. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Lego, with their interlocking plastic bricks and accessories, have been popular for decades. Their pop culture presence even includes movies and television programs, including “The Lego Movie” in 2014 and “The Lego Batman Movie” this year. Future films include “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” “The Lego Movie Sequel,” and “The Billion Brick Race.”
Bricks & Minifigs is one of 15 franchise outlets in the U.S. and the first in Georgia.
