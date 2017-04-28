Google Fiber coming to Louisville, no timetable announced

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced that Google Fiber will move forward in the city, although details on the network's implementation aren't available.
News outlets report that Wednesday's announcement didn't include information on when the network will be constructed or what areas it will first be available in.
Google Fiber official Ashley Kroh says the initial effort will be focused on reaching homes in parts of Metro Louisville and it's too early to tell if the network will eventually extend outside Jefferson County.
Kroh says it's too early to provide information on service charges. The service typically charges customers $70 a month for internet service, which is around 20 times faster than conventional broadband.
Metro Council President David Yates says the new infrastructure will help economic development.
