Boardwalk beers: Developers propose beer garden

Developers are planning a beer garden in Atlantic City.
The Press reports (http://bit.ly/2qfk176 ) that developer Dectrinity LLC has applied for approval of the construction of an open-air restaurant with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The proposed establishment would be called "Bungalow Biergarten" and would be built along Atlantic City's Boardwalk, next to the Tropicana casino.
Plans call for an outdoor kitchen, two bars and seating for over 300 guests. The proposed project also includes fire pits and a game area.
