Florida Gov. Scott targets legislators with phone calls

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is targeting 10 Republicans in his push to get $200 million to help repair the dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee.
Scott's political committee, Let's Get to Work, is paying for automated phone calls to voters living in districts of 10 legislators including House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron.
The calls featuring Scott's voice tell voters "legislators are resisting" his request to jump-start repairs to the federally-operated dike. Scott wants the state to put up money for repairs that would be paid back by the federal government. Legislators haven't included the money in the state budget they're working on. The governor says repairs would help the state's environment.
Scott has hinted he could veto the budget if legislators turn their back on his requests.
